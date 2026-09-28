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Nothing to seal here: New Zealand police help stranded pup home

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The slightly soggy marine mammal was spotted by locals “dangerously” crossing Hutt Road in Wellington in the afternoon on Sept 27, police said.

The slightly soggy marine mammal was spotted by locals “dangerously” crossing Hutt Road in Wellington in the afternoon on Sept 27, police said.

PHOTO: AFP

WELLINGTON – New Zealand police came to the rescue of a seal crossing a busy road, helping the perplexed pinniped pup back safely into the water, they said on Sept 28.

The slightly soggy marine mammal was spotted by locals “dangerously” crossing Hutt Road in Wellington in the afternoon on Sept 27, police said.

The creature then attempted to get back to the water, sparking swift action from police and Department of Conservation officials to make sure it did so unharmed.

“The pup appeared grateful for the assistance,” a police statement added.

“Our staff were able to uplift the seal and drive it to a safe place where it was released into the water,” Senior Sergeant Miriam Bentley from Wellington Police said.

“This was collaborative problem-solving which prevented any further issues for the young seal and for road users.”

“When I joined police 15 months ago they said to be ready for anything, so I guess this demonstrates that’s true,” said Constable Taylor, who escorted the pup.

The seas around New Zealand are populated with multiple species of seals, who do occasionally wander ashore.

The Department of Conservation reported this weekend a 200% increase in sightings on land around Wellington, local media said, describing it as “seal silly season”.

Police urged the public to alert them to more runaway seals and not attempt to intervene themselves. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.