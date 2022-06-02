No wish to stoke geopolitical battle in the Pacific: China

NUKU'ALOFA (Tonga) • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his country has no desire to engage in "geopolitical competition" over the influence of Pacific island nations, during his tour of the region.

"China has no intention of competing with anyone, let alone engaging in geopolitical competition, and has never established a so-called sphere of influence," said Mr Wang on Tuesday after meeting Tongan Foreign Minister Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu, according to a Chinese government readout.

He added that "some people" had attacked and tried to discredit China's engagement in the region, in an apparent veiled reference to the United States and Australia, and denied that Beijing was trying to deepen its military engagement in the Pacific.

Tensions between China and US allies in the Pacific have increased since Beijing said in April that it had signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

While the final wording of the deal has not been released, a leaked draft said it would let Beijing deploy security personnel to the Solomon Islands in the wake of domestic unrest.

Mr Wang's 10-day tour of eight Pacific countries has been seen as evidence of Beijing's growing ambitions in a region where the US and Australia are the traditional partners.

That outreach was dealt a setback on Monday when several nations rejected a sweeping trade and security deal Mr Wang proposed.

There had been signs that some Pacific nations were uneasy with China's expanding role.

In a statement yesterday, the Chinese embassy in Canberra echoed what Mr Wang had said, reiterating that China has "no intention to compete" for influence in the South Pacific. Beijing said it "does not seek exclusive rights" in the region and "we have no intention to compete with others", the statement said.

"China respects Australia's historical and traditional ties in the region and there is enough space in the vast Pacific Ocean for China, Australia and all island countries to share peace, development and prosperity," the statement added.

While Mr Wang had failed to secure support for a regional security deal that would have seen Beijing play a much bigger role in sensitive areas including policing and cyber security, he has inked several country-specific agreements on his trip.

In Vanuatu yesterday, agreements were announced on deepening economic ties and sending Chinese medical teams to the country.

In Tonga on Tuesday, Mr Wang pledged China's support for sports stadium and wind power projects, according to Chinese state media, while signing deals on disaster prevention and mitigation, agriculture, fisheries and healthcare.

Mr Wang's trip concludes with a stop in Papua New Guinea today and tomorrow.

His visit has prompted Australia's new Foreign Minister Penny Wong to embark on a diplomatic blitz to shore up decades-old alliances. Ms Wong visited Fiji last week, where she pledged that Australia would "remain a critical development partner" with a "no strings-attached" approach.

Ms Wong headed back to the Pacific last night, travelling to Samoa and Tonga.

"I look forward to listening to leaders in Samoa and Tonga about how the Australian government can best apply the new energy and resources we are bringing to the Pacific," she said.

Australia's new government is playing catch-up after years of relations with the Pacific were hampered by the former government's foot-dragging on climate change.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS