'No spin': NZ's Ardern rules out DJ set with new Australian leader Albanese

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ruled out the possibility of running a dual DJ set with Australia's new leader Anthony Albanese, ending hopes for a potential trans-Tasman collaboration between the two music enthusiasts.

Ms Ardern and Mr Albanese are both amateur DJs, having played highly-publicised sets during their political careers.

In 2016, Mr Albanese played a charity event in Melbourne ahead of that year's election - ending with a sing-a-long to Iggy Pop's The Passenger. Meanwhile Ms Ardern was a headliner at Auckland's popular Laneway Festival in 2014.

Ms Ardern laughed when she was asked at her regular press conference in Wellington on Monday (May 23) whether she would consider holding a DJ set with Australia's new prime minister.

"No, that's a firm no. I have not raised that question with the prime minister-elect but I think I can feel fairly confident in answering on both of our behalf," she said.

Earlier in the press conference, Ms Ardern said she had previously worked with Mr Albanese before his election as prime minister, adding she spoke to him before he gave his victory speech in Sydney on Saturday night.

Ms Ardern said there would always be a strong relationship between Australia and New Zealand regardless of either country's leadership.

She said it was likely she could work with Albanese to strengthen work toward cutting carbon emissions.

"What you can see though already is an acknowledgment from the new prime minister of some of the things that have been causing friction in our relationship," she said, adding Albanese's approach to New Zealand had been "helpful".