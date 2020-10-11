No scarves, only fitted masks in Victoria

MELBOURNE • Victorians risk a fine if they are caught wearing face coverings other than a fitted mask after 11.59pm today, when a two-week grace period for the Australian state's new mask change expires.

Bandanas, scarves and face shields will no longer be "sufficient", said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. "Scarves and bandanas in the early stages was an appropriate response," he was quoted as saying by 9News on Friday. "That advice is now changed. We have given the two-week period.

"All Victorians must wear fitted masks when they leave their homes," he said. "As restrictions ease and movement increases, the effectiveness of masks is even more important and obvious."

Australia recorded no coronavirus deaths for a third straight day yesterday, but its hot spot city of Melbourne in Victoria faced a prolonged lockdown as new infections stayed stubbornly above the target for re-opening.

The nationwide tally exceeds 27,200 infections and 897 deaths.

The south-eastern state of Victoria reported 14 new cases, taking the two-week average up slightly to 9.5, double the target of fewer than five set for easing curbs in its capital of Melbourne in eight days' time, Reuters reported.

Once the target was met, the state government had said, it would lift all restrictions on leaving home, as well as permitting public gatherings of up to 10 people, some household visits, outdoor dining and the reopening of all shops.

Mr Andrews dashed hopes for a broad easing, however.

"I think it is unlikely that we will be able to take as big steps as we would have hoped to take next Sunday," he told a televised news conference.

He declined, however, to comment on what curbs might be lifted.

"There's no shortcuts here, otherwise we will have literally five minutes of sunshine and we'll be pinballing back and forth in and out of restrictions all summer and all 2021," he said.