No masking it, mood has soured in Australia as setbacks exert toll

The current Australian summer - in which the country was supposed to enjoy a carefree holiday season, filled with travel, festivities and sport - has not quite turned out as planned.

Instead, the new year period has been marked by a series of national setbacks, including failures in the Covid-19 testing regime and a surging outbreak of the Omicron strain that has put immense pressure on health systems.

In some pockets of Sydney, up to 25 per cent of residents now have Covid-19. There was also the seemingly endless saga involving the deportation of Novak Djokovic, the world's No. 1 men's tennis player, who was aiming to defend his Australian Open title.

As a result, the sense of optimism that surrounded the start of the summer in early December has quickly faded. Back then, case numbers and fatalities were low, the economy was soaring, and many Australians were preparing to finally travel interstate for reunions with family and friends.

But the past few weeks have been marred by missteps, disappointment and political failures.

As Covid-19 cases began to soar in December, testing centres could not keep up, forcing people to queue for up to six hours.

In hard-hit states such as New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the authorities began encouraging the use of at-home rapid antigen tests, but there were not enough kits to meet the sudden demand.

Meanwhile, delays in the initial vaccination roll-out meant that many people had not yet had their booster shots, prompting the authorities to repeatedly shorten the window of time before offering boosters, eventually settling on three months.

And the sharp increase in cases caused staff shortages, which led to a lack of some grocery supplies as well as workers in critical areas such as health.

National case numbers surged to more than 100,000 a day, though they have fallen in the past week. Yesterday, the authorities recorded 46,842 new cases. Deaths have been increasing, with 75 reported yesterday.

But hospitalisation and intensive care numbers appear to be plateauing in the worst-hit states of NSW, Victoria and Queensland. There are almost 5,400 Covid-19 cases in hospital, with 395 people in intensive care.

Not surprisingly, the public mood has soured in recent weeks. The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan survey last week found consumer confidence had dropped to its lowest January level since 1992.

The missteps also appear to be taking a heavy toll on the standing of the ruling coalition ahead of an election due by May. The latest polls show the Liberal-National coalition is in serious trouble, with support falling to 34 per cent from 39 per cent in the past two months. Support for Labor was 35 per cent, up from 32 per cent, with the remainder of voters opting for the Greens and other parties.

Significantly, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating has been steadily falling. He leads Labor leader Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister by just 38 per cent to 31 per cent with the remainder undecided.

Given his small lead, it may be difficult for Mr Morrison to reverse the trends, especially as the nation comes to terms with repeatedly dashed hopes.

During the recent holiday period, many domestic travellers were forced to cancel long-planned trips that would have provided a boost to the struggling tourism sector.

And Australia, which for so long had imposed international travel restrictions on the rest of the world, is now subject to restrictions by others.

Last week, the European Union and United States both effectively downgraded the safety travel status assigned to Australia due to the Omicron outbreak.

Political commentator Laura Tingle observed last Saturday that the sudden onset of Omicron had caused a growing sense that "the day when everything gets better… may never quite come".

"The PM's promise that Australians would be rewarded for all their sacrifices by having a normal Christmas came to nought," she wrote in The Australian Financial Review, adding: "The finishing line and the celebrations keep being moved on us all."