No letting up in deluge battering Australia's east coast

A resident kayaking yesterday in floodwaters that have inundated Yarramalong town, north of Sydney.

Thousands more were ordered to leave their homes yesterday as torrential rain continued to batter Australia's east coast.

Some regions have received more than 800mm of rain since last Saturday. Hurricane-force winds are also hammering already flood-hit areas.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters:

"This event is far from over, please don't be complacent.

"Wherever you are, please be careful when you're driving on our roads. There are still substantial risks for flash flooding."

Images on social media show submerged roads and bridges as emergency crews rescue stranded people from partially submerged vehicles.

Several food-producing regions are likely to be hard hit. That could create supply bottlenecks and jack up prices, putting further pressure on family budgets already straining from soaring prices of vegetables and fruits.