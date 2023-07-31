No hope of survivors from downed Australian military helicopter

SYDNEY - The authorities have lost hope of finding survivors after an Australian military helicopter crashed into the sea during exercises over the weekend, the country’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Monday.

The chopper had been taking part in the large-scale Talisman Sabre exercise, which brings together 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and several other nations.

It plunged into the water near the Whitsunday Islands while taking part in a night-time operation on Saturday.

“There was a catastrophic impact, and that forms part of why we are now transferring this from an activity of search and rescue to one of recovery,” Mr Marles told reporters.

Militaries from at least three nations had joined the police in looking for the crew of the MRH-90 Taipan, which went down late on Friday night in subtropical waters off the north-east coast of Australia.

The chief of Australian Defence Force, Mr Angus Campbell, said the authorities would be doing everything they could to find the bodies and recover the wreckage.

“This effort will continue,” he said.

“We’ll be bringing our mates home to their families and to their regiments.” AFP