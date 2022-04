SYDNEY - When they were alerted that a man had been swept out to sea at a beach in the Australian state of Victoria, Mr Phillip Younis and two fellow lifeguards - Mr Ross Powell and his son Andrew - rushed to the site in a rescue boat.

Despite Sherbrook Beach being in a region notorious for its treacherous surf, there was no sense of the tragedy that was about to unfold on April 21, 2019, recalled Mr Younis, 66.