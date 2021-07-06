Next 2 days absolutely critical for lockdown decision: NSW premier

SYDNEY • The Australian authorities trying to stamp out an outbreak in Sydney of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 said that the next two days would be "absolutely critical" in deciding whether to extend a stay-home order beyond July 9.

So far, at least 300 people have been infected since the first case was reported in the beachfront Bondi suburb of Australia's largest city on June 16.

The threat posed by the fast-spreading Delta variant, in a country that has been slow to vaccinate, led the New South Wales state government to put its capital Sydney, a city of five million people, under lockdown for two weeks.

But yesterday it reported 35 locally acquired new cases, matching the worst daily figure for infections this year.

"We expect the case numbers of people in isolation to keep going up," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. "What we are really looking at are the number of people who have still been infectious in the community and what impact that will have in the next few days."

Of yesterday's cases, 28 were in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Seven cases spent time in the community while infectious.

"The next couple of days will be absolutely critical," Ms Berejiklian said.

While Sydney continues to struggle to contain the Delta variant, first detected in India, the less hard-hit cities of Perth, Brisbane and Darwin came out of lockdowns over the weekend.

Ms Berejiklian said the lockdown in NSW had limited new cases to tens rather than hundreds, although she said many people had breached health orders, helping the virus to spread.

Lockdowns, contact tracing and compliance with social distancing rules have helped suppress past outbreaks in Australia, which has recorded just over 30,750 Covid-19 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

But with closed borders and limits on domestic movement 11/2 years into the pandemic, state leaders have become more critical of the slow vaccine roll-out, with less than 10 per cent of the 20 million adult population fully vaccinated.

The federal government has said it is expecting more imports of the Pfizer vaccine, the main recommended medication for people under the age of 60, and indicated it wants to focus on ways to reopen the economy without focusing on daily infection numbers.

"Ultimately, we can't eliminate the virus," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters. "Our focus is on living with the virus and ensuring as many people are vaccinated as possible and that we can mitigate what are the real threats from the virus which are the hospitalisation, serious illness and, ultimately, the fatalities that we have seen in large numbers around the rest of the world."

In Queensland, the authorities said nearly 140,000 people who have registered for Pfizer shots might have to wait until October or November due to supply shortages. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said he has promised Queensland 198,000 extra Pfizer shots this month.

REUTERS