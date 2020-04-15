New Zealand's PM Ardern, ministers take 20% pay cut for six months due to coronavirus impact

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, ministers in her government and public service chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months given the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is where we can take action and that is why we have," Ms Ardern said in a news conference announcing the decision.

She said the decision was made in light of the economic challenges New Zealanders are expected to face in the coming months due to the impact of Covid-19.

 

