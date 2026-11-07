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Polls open in final day of New Zealand vote

Members of the public walking into a voting centre on Nov 7, in Wellington, as polling opens in New Zealand.

WELLINGTON - Polls in New Zealand opened on Nov 7 on the final day of a vote taking place against a backdrop of concerns over rising costs of living and the broader state of the economy.

AFP journalists at a polling station in central Wellington, the capital, saw election workers ushering in voters.

Polls will close at 7pm (2pm in Singapore), with results expected to trickle in after that.

New Zealand has strict election day laws governing media reporting and political campaigning to prevent voters being swayed.

New Zealand‘s mixed-member proportional system requires two votes - one for a party and one for a local electorate candidate.

Electorate winners earn a spot in the typically 120-seat Parliament, as do the highest-ranked members of the party based on their national party vote.

All votes are counted by hand, not by machine. AFP