Polls open in final day of New Zealand vote
- Polls opened in New Zealand on the final day of voting, with concern over rising living costs and the wider economy shaping the election.
- Voting uses a mixed-member proportional system with two votes, one for a party and one for a local candidate, under strict election day laws.
- Polls close at 7pm, results will follow later, and all votes are counted by hand in the 120-seat Parliament system.
AI generated
WELLINGTON - Polls in New Zealand opened on Nov 7 on the final day of a vote taking place against a backdrop of concerns over rising costs of living and the broader state of the economy.
AFP journalists at a polling station in central Wellington, the capital, saw election workers ushering in voters.
Polls will close at 7pm (2pm in Singapore), with results expected to trickle in after that.
New Zealand has strict election day laws governing media reporting and political campaigning to prevent voters being swayed.
New Zealand‘s mixed-member proportional system requires two votes - one for a party and one for a local electorate candidate.
Electorate winners earn a spot in the typically 120-seat Parliament, as do the highest-ranked members of the party based on their national party vote.
All votes are counted by hand, not by machine. AFP