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New Zealand to require citizenship test for migrants from 2027

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Questions on the citizenship test will include topics such as the Bill of Rights Act, human rights and certain criminal offences.

Questions on the citizenship test will include topics such as the Bill of Rights Act, human rights and certain criminal offences.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WELLINGTON – Migrants seeking New Zealand citizenship will need to pass a test covering topics such as government and human rights from 2027, the country’s internal affairs minister said on May 6.

The test will be conducted in person and feature 20 multi-choice questions in English, 15 of which must be answered correctly to pass.

Questions will include topics such as the Bill of Rights Act, human rights, certain criminal offences, voting rights, democratic principles, the structure of government and travel to and from New Zealand.

“People seeking citizenship should understand New Zealanders believe in certain rights, like freedom of speech, or that no one person or group is above the law,” said in a statement.

“This test ensures people have sufficient knowledge of their responsibilities and privileges before receiving citizenship by grant.”

Currently, applicants only need to sign a declaration that they understand the responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen.

Further details on the test are being worked on by the Department of Internal Affairs, Ms van Velden said, adding the test would become a requirement in the second half of 2027. REUTERS

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