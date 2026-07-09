New Zealand aims to join military alliance with Australia, Fiji

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Wellington is already working with both countries on how they can develop a safer region for all.

WELLINGTON - New Zealand will work to join a new military alliance that was signed this week between Australia and Fiji, the latest move in the rapid restructuring of the regional security architecture.

“New Zealand and Australia share a close bond, with a military alliance that continues to go from strength to strength, and we also have a strong and enduring relationship with Fiji,” New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a statement on July 9 in Wellington.

“We already work with both countries on how we can develop a safer region for all, so engaging with them on this alliance is logical.”

The Australian government has been on a years-long push to renovate its security relationships across the Pacific Ocean, as China looks to expand its regional influence and the US is becoming less engaged.

On top of its existing alliance with the US and New Zealand, Canberra has signed military treaties with both Papua New Guinea and Fiji in the past year.

Wellington is now looking to help create a regional multilateral security alliance.

New Zealand is looking to build even closer military ties with Australia and also to support the development of Pacific island nations.

The two nations announced in March that they would further integrate their militaries, and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters today indicated that other nations could also join in the deal with Fiji and Australia.

“Elevating our long-standing relationship with Australia and Fiji - and other Pacific nations - to the next level through an alliance would mean we become even closer partners,” he said in the statement.

Australia sees the region as locked in a permanent contest with China, and aims to deny Beijing any new alliances or military bases among the more than a dozen island nations that dot the South Pacific.

As well as creating a web of security, policing and development ties across the region, Canberra is also looking to less conventional diplomatic tools, including paying more than US$400 million (S$517.24 million) to help start a professional Rugby League team in Papua New Guinea and develop the sport across the region. BLOOMBERG