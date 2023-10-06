New Zealand’s Queenstown Airport closed as suspected bomb found

Queenstown, ringed by snow-capped mountains and home to ski fields, is a popular tourist destination in the south. PHOTO: QUEENSTOWN AIRPORT/FACEBOOK
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
35 min ago

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s Queenstown Airport has been cleared to reopen after it was closed for several hours on Friday while authorities investigated a suspected bomb.

The Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has advised that it is safe for operations to resume, Queenstown Airport said in a statement. “We are asking the public to remain clear of the airport until we confirm the terminal is open and the police cordon is removed,” it said.

Earlier, flights into and out of Queenstown were suspended and the airport was cleared in response to a report “of what appears to be an explosive device,” New Zealand police said.

Queenstown, ringed by snow-capped mountains and home to ski fields, golf courses and vineyards, is a popular tourist destination in the south of the New Zealand’s South Island. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Denmark convicts man over bomb joke at airport
Bomb threat grounds SIA flight in Johannesburg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top