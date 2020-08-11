New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for Covid-19

WELLINGTON (REUTERS, XINHUA) - A New Zealand retirement village has gone into lockdown after residents displayed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zealand Herald reported on Tuesday (Aug 11).

The Village Palms retirement village in Christchurch advised of the lockdown in a letter to family members today, the newspaper said.

No further details were immediately available.

New Zealand, which has managed to largely contain the spread of the coronavirus, has gone more than 100 days without community transmission of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, it reported reported one new case of Covid-19.

The man, who is in his 20s, had arrived on July 30 from Melbourne when he tested positive, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a press conference.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 22, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, according to the Ministry of Health.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,220.