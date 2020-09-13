New Zealand reports two new coronavirus cases, health worker infected

WELLINGTON (XINHUA) - New Zealand reported two new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday (Sept 13), said the Ministry of Health in a statement, with one health worker testing positive.

Of new cases, one was a returnee to New Zealand in managed isolation and the other was a health worker who worked in Auckland's quarantine facility. It is yet unknown whether the health worker was infected from the community or from within the quarantine facility, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, this was the first time a staff member at the Jet Park quarantine facility had tested positive for Covid-19 in five and a half months of operation. The facility was used to manage people in quarantine after they test positive for Covid-19.

There were currently three people in hospital with Covid-19, including two in ICU, said the ministry.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand reached 97, including 39 imported cases in MIQ facilities and 58 community cases, it is said.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand was now 1,446, which was the number the country reported to the World Health Organisation.

Laboratories across New Zealand processed 7,211 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 864,469.

New Zealand will remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 until Wednesday, with extra restrictions in place for its largest city Auckland. A decision will be made by the New Zealand government on Monday on the new Alert Level in the country.