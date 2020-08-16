New Zealand reports 13 new confirmed coronavirus cases

The new cases bring the number of active cases in New Zealand to 69.
MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - New Zealand on Sunday (Aug 16) reported 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the past 24 hours, as the country's first outbreak in months continues to grow.

All but one of the new cases were community transmissions and appeared to be linked to a cluster in Auckland where the most recent outbreak started, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield told a media briefing in Wellington.

The 13th infected person was a traveller returning from abroad and who is in a managed quarantine.

The new cases bring the number of active cases in New Zealand to 69. Since the start of the year, the country has recorded 1,271 cases, Dr Bloomfield said.

 
 

