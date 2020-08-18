New Zealand reports 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus

New Zealand has so far recorded just under 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.
Published
40 min ago

AUCKLAND (REUTERS) - New Zealand on Tuesday (Aug 18) reported 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours compared with nine a day earlier as the Pacific nation battles to contain an outbreak in the biggest city of Auckland.

Twelve cases are linked to the existing virus cluster in Auckland, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington.

Auckland, home to nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people, remains in lockdown due to a flare up in infections there. Social distancing rules are in place in other towns and cities.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

