New Zealand reopens borders in full after long pandemic closure

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's borders fully reopened to visitors from around the world yesterday, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.

The country's borders started reopening in February for New Zealanders first, and restrictions have progressively eased. The process of reopening the borders ended at midnight on Sunday with visitors who need visas and those on student visas now also allowed to enter the country.

New Zealand is also letting cruise ships and foreign recreational yachts dock at its ports.

Most visitors arriving in the country still need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and must take two coronavirus tests after arriving. However, there are no quarantine requirements.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday during a speech at the China Business Summit in Auckland that the final staged opening of the borders had been an enormous moment.

"It's been a staged and cautious process on our part since February as we, alongside the rest of the world, continue to manage a very live global pandemic while keeping our people safe," she said.

International students were a significant contributor to New Zealand's economy and educational providers are hoping the reopening of the borders will again provide a boost to schools and universities around the country.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the return of cruise ships will be a boost for local industries. "Most cruise visits are during the warmer months of October to April, and summer is our bumper tourism season overall. This means it will be full steam ahead for the industry," said Mr Nash.

Still, the return of international visitors and students is expected to start with only a trickle.

New Zealand reported 52,538 cases of the coronavirus over the last seven days.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy anticipates business picking up slowly compared with pre-Covid-19 levels. "The return of international tourism is expected to take time as people across the globe gain travel confidence," he said.

"Tourism New Zealand is working hard to encourage visitation from key markets to boost the recovery of tourism and support the country's economy."

Before Covid-19 struck, tourist spending generated NZ$40.9 billion (S$35.7 billion) for the country's coffers over the 12 months up until March 2020.

Over the same period, tourism made a direct contribution to New Zealand's gross domestic product of NZ$16.4 billion, which equates to 5.5 per cent.

