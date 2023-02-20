New Zealand records highest population growth in 3 years following border reopening

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded its best quarterly population growth in almost three years as the removal of Covid-19-related border restrictions brought a net inflow of migrants.

The estimated population increased by 21,600, or 0.4 per cent, in the three months through December, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday in Wellington.

That is the biggest gain since the first quarter of 2020, and raises the population to 5,151,600.

The quarterly inflow is approaching the average pace of growth in the five years prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It adds to signs that the tightness in New Zealand’s labour market may gradually dissipate.

The nation closed its border to most foreigners in March 2020 and only fully reopened in late 2022.

A lack of migrant workers fanned wage inflation and forced the central bank to respond with aggressive interest-rate increases.

New Zealand added 16,300 migrants in the quarter – also the most since early 2020 – while the population’s natural increase was 5,300.

The population climbed by 35,200, or 0.7 per cent, in 2022 compared with just a 12,700 gain in 2021. BLOOMBERG