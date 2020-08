WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday (Aug 12) that the dissolution of parliament to make way for a general election has been deferred until Monday, following the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

New Zealand's parliament was due to be dissolved on Wednesday morning, which is the first step towards holding the general election scheduled for Sept 19.

Ms Ardern said no decision has been made yet on postponing the election.