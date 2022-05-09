New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolating after partner tests positive for Covid-19

Ms Jacinda Ardern and daughter Neve are both fine but will quarantine at home for seven days. PHOTO: AFP
8 min ago

WELLINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is isolating after partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Ardern and daughter Neve are both fine but will quarantine at home for seven days, as required under current government guidelines for close contacts, Ms Ardern said in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 8) in Wellington.

Gayford is "definitely crook, but he's doing okay," she told Radio New Zealand on Monday.

"We're having the same experience that many New Zealanders have had over the course of the past three months," she said. "Juggling a few things but doing just fine thanks."

The government will deliver its annual budget next week and Ms Ardern, 41, is due to travel to the US later this month.

New Zealand's Covid-19 outbreak peaked in March but the country is still reporting thousands of new cases and several deaths every day.

