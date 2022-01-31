New Zealand PM Ardern's Covid-19 test returns negative result

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned a negative Covid-19 test result on Monday (Jan 31), but she will remain in self isolation until the end of Tuesday as per health guidelines, a government spokesman said.

Ms Ardern took a coronavirus test on Sunday after being exposed to an infected person on a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri.

"The Prime Minister has returned a negative Covid-19 test.

In line with Ministry of Health guidance she is required to continue isolating until the end of Tuesday, or as otherwise advised by Public Health," a spokesman to the Prime Minister said.

The governor-general and other members of Ardern's staff who were on board the flight, have also been in self-isolation.