New Zealand PM Ardern is self-isolating after exposure to Covid-19 positive case

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be tested on Jan 30 and is in isolation in line with the health ministry's directives. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
24 min ago

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday (Feb 1) after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19, the government said.

The exposure took place on Jan 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 29), adding that the result of whole genome sequencing was expected the following day.

That would show if the infection was caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said.

Ms Ardern, who is asymptomatic, is feeling well, the statement added.

She will be tested on Sunday and is in isolation in line with the health ministry's directives.

The governor-general and members of her staff, who were also on board the flight, are following the same isolation procedure.

More On This Topic
New Zealand to reduce isolation periods in phased Omicron response
New Zealand to proceed with phased border reopening in February
Related Stories
Omicron variant can survive up to 21 hours on skin: Study
China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial
Hong Kong researchers discover oral drug combination that could treat Covid-19
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top