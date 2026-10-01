New Zealand Parliament dissolved ahead of tight November vote
- New Zealand's Parliament was dissolved on Oct 1, starting the campaign for the closely contested Nov 7 national election between a centre-right coalition and a Labour-led left bloc.
- A recent 1News-Verian poll suggests the left-leaning coalition could win 65 seats, while the incumbent bloc may get 59 seats, highlighting a tight race.
- New Zealand's Mixed Member Proportional system often leads to coalition governments, with minor parties like the Opportunity Party potentially playing a key kingmaker role in this election.
AI generated
New Zealand’s Parliament was dissolved on Oct 1, marking the official start of campaigning for November’s national election, which is shaping up to be a tight contest between the ruling centre-right coalition and a Labour-led left bloc.
Parliament held its final sitting on Sept 23 ahead of the Nov 7 vote, with parties focusing on the cost of living, economic management and public services.
A widely watched 1News-Verian poll released this week showed a left-leaning coalition likely led by Labour could potentially form a government-winning 65 seats, against 59 for the incumbent National, ACT and New Zealand First bloc.
New Zealand’s German-style Mixed Member Proportional electoral system has made coalition governments the norm since it was introduced three decades ago, giving minor parties an outsized role in determining who governs.
Parliament normally has 120 seats, though extra seats can be added when a party wins more electorate seats than its share of the nationwide party vote would otherwise entitle it to.
The decade-old centrist Opportunity Party could emerge as kingmaker at this election, according to some polls.
Overseas voting begins on October 21, with advance voting opening on October 26. REUTERS