New Zealand Parliament dissolved ahead of tight November vote

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The New Zealand parliament held its final sitting on Sept 23 ahead of the Nov 7 vote.

New Zealand’s Parliament was dissolved on Oct 1 , marking the official start of campaigning for November’s national election, which is shaping up to be a tight contest between the ruling centre-right coalition and a Labour-led left bloc.

Parliament held its final sitting on Sept 23 ahead of the Nov 7 vote, with parties focusing on the cost of living, economic management and public services.

A widely watched 1News-Verian poll released this week showed a left-leaning coalition likely led by Labour could potentially form a government-winning 65 seats, against 59 for the incumbent National, ACT and New Zealand First bloc.

New Zealand’s German-style Mixed Member Proportional electoral system has made coalition governments the norm since it was introduced three decades ago, giving minor parties an outsized role in determining who governs.

Parliament normally has 120 seats, though extra seats can be added when a party wins more electorate seats than its share of the nationwide party vote would otherwise entitle it to.

The decade-old centrist Opportunity Party could emerge as kingmaker at this election, according to some polls.

Overseas voting begins on October 21, with advance voting opening on October 26. REUTERS