New Zealand outlaws terror attack planning after ISIS-linked stabbing

AUCKLAND • New Zealand yesterday passed a new security law that outlaws preparations for terror attacks, closing a loophole exposed after seven people were stabbed and wounded last month in a supermarket in the most populous city of Auckland.

Amid heightened fears of "lone wolf" terror attacks, New Zealand has worked to beef up its laws, but rushed the new law through Parliament after the Auckland attack, by an assailant who the authorities said had been inspired by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants.

"The nature of terrorism has changed," Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said. "Across the world there are more lone actors, rather than larger organised groups."

The measure pulls New Zealand's security laws in line with most other countries, he added.

It gives police the power of entry, search and surveillance without warrants in their efforts to prevent planning and preparation of terrorist acts and criminalises training in weapons or combat for such purposes.

The Auckland attacker was Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, a 32-year-old Sri Lankan national who was shot dead by the police just moments afterwards. He had been released in July after spending about three years in jail.

Last year, the authorities unsuccessfully sought to charge him with terrorism offences after he bought a hunting knife and was found in possession of ISIS videos.

However, a judge ruled that Samsudeen did not contravene New Zealand's terror laws at the time. He was released and placed under 24-hour police surveillance.

REUTERS