New Zealand Nationalist Party vows to scrap longtime indigenous tribunal

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Leader Winston Peters, who is of Maori descent and has long opposed policies that he says give Maori preferential treatment.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s Waitangi Tribunal, which has heard claims of breaches of the nation’s founding document for five decades, would be abolished under an election policy unveiled by nationalist party New Zealand First.

Leader Winston Peters, who is of Maori descent and has long opposed policies that he says give Maori preferential treatment, said his party would “end the Treaty of Waitangi grievance industry” and get back to everyone being equal citizens with equal rights.

The party said it will propose legislation within 100 days of the election on Nov 7 to scrap the tribunal and replace it with the Treaty of Waitangi Completion Commission.

Peters, whose party is one of three in the current coalition government, said the tribunal has gone from a “justifiable establishment,” to one that hears “imaginary grievances.”

“The Treaty of Waitangi Tribunal has become a make ‘work organisation,’” Peters said in a speech in the North Island city of Tauranga on Sept 26.

“Now it’s hearing any and all claims that in a former time would’ve been dismissed on application as being inappropriate.”

The Treaty of Waitangi, an 1840 agreement between Maori and the British Crown, has long been at the centre of political debate.

Since 1975, more than 2,500 claims have been registered, many involving historic grievances.

Only Maori can lodge claims with the tribunal, a permanent commission of inquiry established by an Act of Parliament.

It is not a court and its recommendations are generally not binding on the government.

New Zealand First said the new commission will finalise all claims prior to 2008, after which time its work will be finished.

Contemporary claims, modern policy differences and post-settlement leadership will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Maori Development.

The libertarian ACT Party, which is also part of the coalition, has pledged to finish historic settlements and wind-up the tribunal. BLOOMBERG