New Zealand museum on quest to bring home stolen, traded indigenous remains

WELLINGTON – Snatched by grave robbers or traded by settlers as macabre curiosities, the remains of New Zealand’s indigenous people are slowly being brought home after centuries overseas.

After British explorer James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769, some European settlers developed a grim fascination with the remains of indigenous Maori people and Morioris, who are native to the Chatham Islands.

To colonial traders, the biggest trophies to be had were the tattooed heads of indigenous warriors and leaders.

In the name of crude scientific research, grave robbers also plundered indigenous human remains from burial sites across the country, mostly during the 19th century, and that is still a source of anger and grief for many New Zealanders.

Since 2003, experts from New Zealand’s Te Papa national museum in Wellington have scoured the globe to locate them.

“It’s important for all indigenous people, whose ancestors were either traded or collected and taken overseas, that the remains come home,” said Mr Te Herekiekie Herewini, who manages the museum’s repatriation programme.

He said the programme has retrieved the remains of nearly 900 indigenous people, and estimates the remains of between 300 and 400 more are still housed in institutions around the world.

“We are working hard to bring them home,” he added.

Like a crime ring

Last week, the remains of 95 ancient New Zealanders, along with six mummified tattooed heads, arrived home from seven institutions in Germany.

In Maori culture, the skulls, bones and other body parts are called tupuna or ancestral remains.

Getting the remains home is more than a matter of logistics.

Copenhagen-based Te Arikirangi Mamaku-Ironside, head of repatriation for Te Papa, works to find out which museums still have Indigenous remains and negotiate their release.

He said: “It’s a massive jigsaw puzzle trying to work out where New Zealand’s ancestral remains are now kept – whether in state museums or private collections.

“A grave robber may have taken from one location, but their collection could have been distributed to several museums in several countries or continents. As the programme goes on, the picture becomes a lot clearer.”

Mr Mamaku-Ironside said New Zealand’s early colonial museums often exchanged artefacts with overseas collectors, with remains ending up in foreign museums.