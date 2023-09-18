New Zealand may get first female finance minister in 30 years

WELLINGTON – In practice debates before previous New Zealand elections, Ms Nicola Willis used to play the role of formidable female politicians.

She acted the parts of Ms Helen Clark and Ms Jacinda Ardern when preparing the leaders of her National Party for their head-to-head clashes during the 2008 and 2017 campaigns.

Now she’s getting ready to become a political heavyweight herself.

Should right-leaning National win the Oct 14 vote, which opinion polls say is likely, Ms Willis will become the nation’s first female finance minister in 30 years and just the second in its history.

She would inherit a recession-hit economy and a government budget that’s deeply in deficit, scarred by the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic and a destructive cyclone earlier this year. Scornful of what she calls the current Labour government’s “wasteful spending,” Ms Willis is vowing to run a tighter fiscal ship.

“I’ve been someone who’s come up through the National Party and has been very proud of our track record,” she said in an interview. “We are known for managing the books well, for being disciplined, for being conservative.”

There’s no playing stand-in parts for Ms Willis these days. As National’s deputy leader and finance spokesperson, the 42-year-old mother of four is front and centre in the party’s election campaign alongside leader Christopher Luxon.

Tax-cut criticism

Rising in the polls, National appears on track to oust Labour and form a government with the support of the right-wing ACT Party.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

National has promised tax cuts that would be partly funded by allowing foreigners to buy houses worth more than NZ$2 million (S$1.6 million) and charging them a 15 per cent tax for the privilege. Critics say the plan vastly over-estimates the number of houses that could be sold, leaving a big shortfall in revenue.

Ms Willis has stood by the policy and said last week she would resign as finance minister if National failed to deliver tax relief.

Ms Willis grew up in the affluent suburb of Point Howard across the harbour from New Zealand’s capital city, Wellington. She studied English literature at Victoria University and was an active member of the debating club, where she met husband Duncan Small.