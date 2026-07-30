New Zealand foreign minister in racism row with Chinese ambassador

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New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ comments sparked a rare intervention from the Chinese ambassador to New Zealand.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s top diplomat Winston Peters drew the ire of Beijing’s ambassador in Wellington on July 30 after telling a lawmaker of Chinese descent to “go back to your own country”.

During a debate about New Zealand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic on July 29 , populist NZ First leader Peters was asked by China-born Green Party member Lawrence Xu-Nan: “Are you vaccinated?”

In response, Peters said the lawmaker, who was born in the Chinese city of Tianjin but grew up in Auckland, had “come here five minutes ago”.

“Go back to your own country. That’s where they lie like a flatfish, but they don’t lie like that here,” Peters said.

“This is called a democracy, unlike what you’re used to. Go back to where you’ve come from, you loudmouth.”

The comments sparked a rare intervention from Chinese ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong.

Wang said on X on July 30 that while he preferred to stay out of domestic politics, “suffice it to say, sometimes, a statement says more about the person that makes it than anything or anybody else”.

It is not the first time Peters and his party – seen as kingmakers in New Zealand’s fractured political system – have received criticism for racist comments.

Earlier in 2026, Peters’ deputy Shane Jones criticised New Zealand’s free trade deal with India as risking a “butter chicken tsunami”.

In 2025, Peters and Jones were forced to back down after the deputy yelled “send the Mexicans home” at MP Francisco Hernandez, who was born in the Philippines, during a debate.

Peters had followed up that comment by telling Hernandez and Xu-Nan to “show some gratitude” for being in New Zealand. AFP