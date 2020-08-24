New Zealand extends coronavirus curbs in Auckland

A face mask-clad shopper packs groceries in Takapuna, Auckland, on Aug 12, 2020.
A face mask-clad shopper packs groceries in Takapuna, Auckland, on Aug 12, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
46 min ago

WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand will extend the current coronavirus restrictions in its largest city of Auckland until Sunday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Aug 24).

An abrupt resurgence of Covid-19 about two weeks ago in Auckland prompted Ms Ardern to put the city's 1.7 million residents in a lockdown, forcing businesses to close and schools to shut.

The lockdown was due to expire on Wednesday.

Ms Ardern said everyone using public transport under level two restrictions or above will be required to wear masks or any face covering to contain the spread of the virus.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content