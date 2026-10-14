New Zealand exodus to Australia hits 13-year high as thousands leave

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The exodus of citizens has contributed to a decline in overall immigration in New Zealand, which has historically relied on new arrivals to boost demand and investment.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s exodus of citizens to Australia accelerated in the first three months of the year, reaching the highest in 13 years in a further blow to the government just weeks from an election, latest data show.

There were 12,471 departures in the period, Statistics New Zealand said on Oct 14 in Wellington.

The measure, which often rises in the first quarter as young people finish study and look for opportunities offshore, was the highest since the three months to March 2013.

Confirmation the outflow didn’t abate at the start of the year adds to pressure on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is seeking re-election on Nov 7.

His opponents have slammed his government for failing to contain living costs and create more jobs, saying that would have encouraged more New Zealanders to stay at home rather than seek higher wages in Australia.

Luxon’s National Party is neck-and-neck with the main opposition Labour Party in opinion polling and even with the support of its existing coalition partners may not be able to secure a majority in Parliament after November’s vote.

The data does show that more citizens are also returning to New Zealand, which is a point Luxon has made on the campaign trail.

Around 13,460 citizens came back from Australia in the 12 months through March – the most since September 2021.

That means the net exodus was 27,890, which was the lowest since the third quarter of 2023.

The exodus of citizens has contributed to a decline in overall immigration in New Zealand, which has historically relied on new arrivals to boost demand and investment.

Net inflows were 20,503 in the 12 months through August, after falling as low as 9,163 in August 2025, Oct 14’s data showed. BLOOMBERG