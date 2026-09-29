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New Zealand election on knife edge as Greens surge to 16%, poll shows

New Zealand has a proportional representation electoral system, and National governs in a coalition with the New Zealand First Party and the ACT Party.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s two largest parties lost support in a key opinion poll, leaving the election in less than six weeks finely balanced.

The governing National Party fell to 28 per cent, which is its lowest level of support since 2021, according to the 1News Verian poll published late on Sept 28.

The main opposition Labour Party also dropped to 28 per cent – its worst since early 2024.

The result heaps further pressure on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is seeking a second term at the Nov 7 vote but has been hampered by a sluggish economy and cost-of-living pressures that have hit household incomes.

At the same time Labour has failed to persuade people that it offers a compelling alternative, with support instead flowing to smaller parties.

New Zealand has a proportional representation electoral system, and National governs in a coalition with the New Zealand First Party and the ACT Party.

Backing for NZ First rose to 9 per cent while ACT improved to 11 per cent, the poll showed.

Still, that means the existing centre-right coalition wouldn’t control a majority of Parliament.

The big gainer in the poll was the Green Party, which surged 4 points to a record 16 per cent support.

That potentially gives the Labour-led bloc a pathway to power if it links with the Opportunity Party, which was on 6 per cent in the poll.

Opportunity has never entered Parliament, having failed to reach the 5 per cent threshold at previous elections.

However, several recent polls have put it above that level, raising the prospect that it may play a role in determining the next government. BLOOMBERG