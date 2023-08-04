New Zealand defence review calls for more money to meet great power rivalry

WELLINGTON - New Zealand is facing the most challenging strategic environment in decades amid a great power rivalry and with a military not fit for future challenges, according to a government review that lacked concrete plans to reverse the situation.

The government on Friday presented its first national security strategy, along with the first stage of a defence review.

The review outlined how New Zealand needs to spend more on its military and strengthen ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific to help meet the challenges of climate change and strategic competition between the West, and China and Russia.

“The threats that New Zealand faces are becoming more complex and more challenging,” New Zealand Defence Secretary Andrew Bridgman said in a speech at the launch.

“We will continue to meet the demand of today with the force we have, however in the near term, we need to orientate ourselves to the emerging future and the evolving context.”

Any decisions, however, on increasing the budget for defence - currently at around 1 per cent of GDP - or upgrading equipment will not be made until after the release of further documents in 2024.

Mr Reuben Steff, a foreign policy and global security senior lecturer at the University of Waikato said the documents provided a sense of the conceptual framework but kicked the can down the road on actual decisions.

The government may be trying to give the public time to understand the severity of the situation and emerging trends so when or if they announce increased spending they will have the social licence to do so, he said.

China

The inaugural security strategy underscored how China’s rise is upending old norms and behaviours even 9,000km away in Wellington.

“An increasingly powerful China is using all its instruments of national power in ways that can pose challenges to existing international rules and norms,” read one policy document.

New Zealand Defence Minister Andrew Little said this was particularly a concern in the Pacific where China was building relationships in the region and was trying to demand a level of exclusivity.

“We know China offers extraordinary opportunity to us and many other countries but the nature of its conduct and its engagement with the rest of the world also poses a threat,” he said.

Chinese state-sponsored actors had exploited cyber vulnerabilities in ways that undermined New Zealand’s security, said another document that did not provide further details.