New Zealand backs Australia in trade row with China

WELLINGTON • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in New Zealand yesterday for high-level talks hours after the country's government chose to support Canberra in its dispute with Beijing on barley tariffs, signalling goodwill to work on differences in how to approach China.

Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand began last month after both nations controlled the spread of Covid-19, allowing Mr Morrison and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to meet face to face for the first time in 15 months.

"Quarantine-free travel not only means the Prime Minister and I can hold our annual talks in person, it highlights that our travel bubble is seeing friends and family reunite across the ditch," Mr Morrison said upon arrival, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Mr Morrison and Ms Ardern have touted their bilateral bond, with Ms Ardern saying earlier this month that the relationship with Australia was New Zealand's "closest and most important".

The talks were likely to be challenged by differences over China, the biggest trading partner of both countries, with Canberra at loggerheads with Beijing and Wellington taking a more accommodating approach.

China has in recent months moved to restrict imports of Australian products such as barley, wine and beef, with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) saying last Friday that it would establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve the barley row.

Ahead of Mr Morrison's visit, New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O'Connor said his government is backing Canberra in the spat.

"New Zealand is participating in this dispute as a third party because it raises systemic issues of importance to the effective functioning of the multilateral rules-based trading system," local media cited Mr O'Connor as saying.

"New Zealand was not asked to join as a third party, however, we have been a third party in over 60 WTO cases since 1995 and it's not unusual for us to join actions disputes when we see challenges to international trade rules."

Australia's ties with China have sunk to their lowest point in decades in the past 18 months after Mr Morrison led calls for a global inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 and Australia barred Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies from its 5G network.

New Zealand's economic ties with China have been strengthening, with the two countries this year upgrading their free trade agreement.

New Zealand also said last month it was uncomfortable with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada. This raised speculation that Wellington did not back the group's recent criticisms of Beijing.

China has accused the Five Eyes of ganging up on it with statements on Hong Kong and the treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Formal talks between Ms Ardern and Mr Morrison, expected to be dominated by China and its growing influence in the region, are to take place today.

REUTERS