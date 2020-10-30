New Zealand approves euthanasia, set to reject recreational marijuana

New Zealand voted on the referendums this month while casting ballots during the recent general election.
SYDNEY (REUTERS)- New Zealand has voted to legalise euthanasia but is on course to reject recreational marijuana use, the country's Electoral Commission said on Friday (Oct 30).

New Zealand voted on the referendums this month while casting ballots during a general election that returned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to power.

Issuing preliminary results, the commission said there are nearly half a million votes still to be counted.

These votes will not be enough to alter the vote on euthanasia but may be enough to swing the count on recreational marijuana, it said.

