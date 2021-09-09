New Zealand agrees Covid-19 vaccine deal with Spain

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Sept 10 to help the country's vaccination programme.
WELLINGTON (REUTERS) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday (Sept 9) said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc Covid-19 vaccine.

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on Friday to help the country's vaccination programme, Ms Ardern said in a news conference.

New Zealand reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the latest Delta variant outbreak to 868.

