New Zealand abandons zero Covid-19 strategy

WELLINGTON • New Zealand yesterday abandoned its strategy of eliminating the coronavirus, easing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in its biggest city Auckland, and will instead look to live with the virus while controlling its spread.

The Pacific nation was among a handful of countries to bring Covid-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the Delta variant in mid-August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.

"With this outbreak and Delta, the return to zero is incredibly difficult," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference. "This is a change in approach we were always going to make over time. Our Delta outbreak has accelerated this transition. Vaccines will support it," she said.

Ms Ardern said a lockdown affecting 1.7 million people in the biggest city Auckland will be scaled back in phases, with some freedoms introduced from tomorrow.

The change of direction came as the country recorded 29 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the total in the current outbreak to 1,357. The majority of the cases are in Auckland, which has been in lockdown for nearly 50 days.

Amid mounting pressure, Ms Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus. She said strict lockdowns will end once 90 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated. About two million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 48 per cent of the eligible population.

Ms Ardern said the Delta variant felt like "a tentacle that has been incredibly hard to shake", adding: "It's clear that a long period of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases. But it's ok... elimination was important because we didn't have vaccinations. Now we do. So we can begin to change the way we do things."

People in Auckland will be able to leave their homes to connect with loved ones outdoors from tomorrow, with a limit of 10 people, as well as go to beaches and parks.

Aucklanders turned to social media after the announcement, with many cheering the decision while others expressed concern. "I think if we'd been at 1-2 unlinked cases a day and/or no infections in community and no spread outside Auckland (and higher vaccination) I'd be cheering right now," one Aucklander said on Twitter.

University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy, who has been data-modelling the Covid-19 spread, said the freedoms could likely lead to greater spread in coming weeks. "The government will be hoping that any growth in cases that result is slow enough that vaccination can get ahead of the outbreak, before it puts significant strain on our testing and tracing system, not to mention our hospitals," he said.

REUTERS