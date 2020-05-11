New South Wales to ease lockdown from Friday

MELBOURNE • Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown that the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, the state's Premier said yesterday.

The state, which is home to Sydney, has been the worst-hit in the country, with about 45 per cent of Australia's confirmed cases and deaths. But it recorded just two new cases last Saturday, out of nearly 10,000 people tested, clearing the way for a cautious loosening of lockdown measures.

"Just because we're easing restrictions doesn't mean the virus is less deadly or less of a threat. All it means is we have done well to date," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters yesterday.

From Friday, New South Wales will allow cafes and restaurants to seat 10 patrons at a time, permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, and visits of up to five people to a household.

Playgrounds and outdoor pools will also be allowed to reopen with strict limits.

The moves are in line with a three-step plan to relax lockdown measures outlined by the Australian government last week which would see nearly one million people return to work by July.

From Friday, places of worship in the state will be permitted to open to up to 10 people. Weddings, which had been restricted to two guests, will be able to host up to 10, and indoor funerals will be allowed to have 20 mourners.

Schools are set to reopen from today, but allowing students to attend only one day a week on a staggered basis.

Ms Berejiklian gave no timeframe for any further reopening of the economy, saying that would depend on infection rates.

"We continue to take a cautious approach in New South Wales, but also one which has a focus on jobs and the economy, because we can't continue to live like this for the next year or until there is a vaccine," Ms Berejiklian said.

New South Wales and Victoria state, which has the second-highest number of cases and deaths in the country, have maintained their tight restrictions longer than other states.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said he would announce plans for easing lockdown measures in the state today.

Dozens of people protested against the lockdown outside the state Parliament in Melbourne yesterday, leading the police to arrest 10 people for breaching restrictions on large gatherings.

Demonstrators claimed coronavirus was a government-engineered conspiracy designed to control the population.

Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters: "It's incredibly disappointing that people would be protesting or seeking to suggest we don't have a pandemic."

Meanwhile, Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told reporters in Canberra that state and federal officials will meet today to discuss ways of dealing with the risks of crowds on public transport.

The state of Western Australia, which shut its borders to combat the spread of the virus and had only one new Covid-19 case in the past 11 days, has moved faster than other states in easing restrictions.

Yesterday, Premier Mark McGowan said that from May 18, the state would allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people, including at cafes and restaurants.

In South Australia, from today, holiday travel will be allowed within the state, in a push to revive tourism that has been devastated this year by bush fires and the coronavirus.

