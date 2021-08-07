New peak in Sydney dashes hopes of zero Covid-19 cases

SYDNEY • Australia's hope of returning to zero Covid-19 cases suffered a fresh blow yesterday, as Sydney reported another record number of new infections and the authorities warned residents to prepare for worse to come.

For a second straight day, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian had to report that Australia's most populous state had hit a new peak, with 291 cases.

"At least 50 of those were infectious in the community," she said, foreshadowing more cases to come, despite a lockdown that is now in its sixth week.

"I'm expecting higher case numbers in the next few days, and I just want everybody to be prepared for that," she added.

Roughly 60 per cent of Australia's 25 million residents are in lockdown, as the country tries to curb the spread of a virulent Delta variant outbreak.

Melbourne became the latest major city to shutter on Thursday, after Victoria Premier Dan Andrews issued stay-at-home orders for the sixth time this pandemic.

"To be really frank, we don't have enough people who have been vaccinated and, therefore, this is the only option available to us," he said.

Barely 20 per cent of Australians have been fully vaccinated, due to an acute lack of supply and pockets of vaccine hesitancy.

With cases rising and lockdowns seemingly able to slow, but not stop, the spread, there are growing questions about whether Australia can return to the "Covid zero" status it enjoyed for much of the last 18 months.

"Given where numbers are, given the experience of Delta overseas, we now have to live with Delta one way or another," said Ms Berejiklian.

She said returning to zero cases would be "a challenge" but "that has to be our aspiration... to try to get cases as low as we can".

Meanwhile, Australia has made some of the world's toughest pandemic border curbs even tougher, by barring non-resident citizens who enter the country from leaving again to reduce pressure on its quarantine system.

The quarantine system requires any arrival to spend two weeks under guard in an assigned hotel.

The government amended an existing border policy on Thursday to close a loophole allowing Australian expatriates to visit and leave the country again without applying for an exemption.

Now those hoping to return to their residences abroad will have to demonstrate to the Australian Border Force Commissioner a "compelling reason for needing to leave Australian territory".

The amendment takes effect next Wednesday and could force some expats planning long-awaited visits home to rethink plans, or leave immediate families separated if not all members travelled to Australia at the same time.

"We've seen too many instances where people have left the country only to, in relatively short order, put their names on the request list to come back," Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told reporters in Canberra.

"That just puts additional pressure and difficulties in terms of managing the finite number of places that can safely be administered for returning Australians."

