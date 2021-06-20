For Subscribers
Letter From Sydney
New generation of parents pushing single-sex schools to go co-ed
Some say move improves attitudes and behaviour of boys, but others say it disadvantages girls
In the leafy Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill, one of the city's elite schools, Cranbrook School, occupies a vast estate that includes a sports oval, gymnasium, pool and ballroom.
The 103-year-old private school has had famous alumni ranging from Olympians, MPs and actors, to judges and business figures - including gaming mogul James Packer and his late father Kerry Packer.