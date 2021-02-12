New cluster in Melbourne sparks mass testing

SYDNEY • The health authorities in Australia's Victoria state ramped up contact tracing and prepared for more mass testing of residents in Melbourne after a new Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel rose to 11 cases.

More than 22,500 test results were conducted in the past 24 hours in Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city, and the authorities urged residents to get tested amid fears of community transmission from a worker at the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn.

All 11 cases in the cluster were confirmed to have the variant of the virus that emerged in Britain.

The new outbreak in the city has stirred fears of a fresh wave of infections in the state hardest hit by Covid-19.

The latest outbreak was likely sparked by a medical device, known as a nebuliser, being used by a coronavirus-positive guest at the hotel.

In total, there are now 11 cases linked to the hotel, including three members of a family, two former guests and three hotel quarantine workers.

The remaining guests have been transferred to another hotel to serve out their quarantine, and more than a hundred hotel workers have been placed in isolation.

The nebuliser, which vaporises medication or liquid, also worked to spread the virus through mist "suspended in the air with very, very fine aerosolised particles", said Victoria state chief health officer Brett Sutton.

The outbreak is yet another example of the insidious ways the virus can spread, stymieing even countries with the strictest travel and containment regimes in the world.

It has raised concern that Australia's quarantine system, in which many overseas arrivals must stay in designated hotels in major cities for 14 days, must be reinforced or redesigned as more virulent strains of the virus spread worldwide.

Australia has been among the world's most successful countries in handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia has been among the world's most successful countries in handling the coronavirus outbreak. But its quarantine hotels... have proved to be a weak link.

But its quarantine hotels, where all international arrivals spend two weeks, have proved to be a weak link in its defences, with the cluster in Melbourne the latest to emerge from one.

In response to the latest outbreak, South Australia state closed its border to greater Melbourne on Wednesday, while Queensland introduced new border controls for anyone travelling from Victoria, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

From 1am tomorrow, Victorians will again need to fill in border declaration passes when they enter Queensland, but the border will remain open.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG