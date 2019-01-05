Needles found in grapes in Melbourne

A couple from Melbourne, Australia, found two needles in grapes they had bought from a supermarket on Tuesday. Mr Skender Hasa and his partner, Ms Shams Alsubaiy, were shocked by the find, reported 9 News Melbourne.

Mr Hasa had bought the bag of seedless grapes from an outlet of supermarket chain Woolsworths in the suburb of Craigieburn.

Ms Alsubaiy discovered the needles when she pricked her finger while picking up a green grape after dinner.

"When we cut it open, there was a needle stuck through it," Mr Hasa told 9 News. They found two needles after cutting open every grape in the bag.

Ms Alsubaiy, who is pregnant, was thankful she had not eaten the needle.

She said: "I thank God I didn't eat them. I'm pregnant and I don't want anything to happen."

Australian police confirmed that they are investigating this incident. "All contamination reports referred to police will be investigated thoroughly, with the safety and well-being of the public at the forefront of our minds," the police said in a statement to nNews.com.au.

The police urged people to report any similar cases of fruit contamination. They warned that anyone found contaminating food products can be charged with a serious indictable offence with penalties of up to 10 years in jail.

Woolsworths said in a statement: "We're aware of the customer report and will work closely with the authorities as they investigate this matter."

Last September, there were hundreds of cases of needles being found in Australian strawberries. Supermarkets pulled boxes from shelves across Australia and New Zealand and farmers had to dump their crops.

