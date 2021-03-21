Mystery of missing millionaire captivates Australia

SYDNEY • Shortly after dawn on a late spring day last November, Ms Melissa Caddick, a 49-year-old mother and seemingly successful financial adviser, walked out of her mansion in an affluent waterside suburb in Sydney and was never seen again.

Hours before her disappearance, Ms Caddick's home had been raided by the authorities over an alleged Ponzi-style investment scheme in which she allegedly defrauded wealthy investors of about A$25 million (S$26 million). She used the money to fund a lavish, globetrotting lifestyle.