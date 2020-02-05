Morrison leads Parliament tribute to bush fire victims

CANBERRA • Australia yesterday suspended Parliament for the day to honour the victims of a bush fire crisis that has killed 33 people, as more than 100 fires remained ablaze across the country's east coast.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has received public criticism for his handling of the crisis, led a tribute as legislators returned to Parliament for the first time after the long summer break.

"This is the black summer of 2019/20 that has proven our national character and resolve," Mr Morrison said. "These fires are yet to end and danger is still before us in many, many places; but, today, we gather together to mourn, honour, reflect and begin to learn from the black summer that continues."

Mr Morrison said he has written to state and territory leaders to begin discussions on the terms of reference for a so-called Royal Commission inquiry into the official response to the crisis, including the deployment of emergency services, the role of the federal government, and the impact of climate change.

The Prime Minister was forced into a rare public apology in December after he went on vacation to Hawaii as the fires escalated. His government's stance on climate change, including its support for the coal industry, has drawn international criticism.

Fires burning since September have destroyed about 12 million ha across Australia's most populous states. The blazes have ravaged about 2,500 homes, killed an estimated one billion native animals and threatened the habitats of many more.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack survived a leadership challenge in a party-room vote of the National Party - the junior partner in the coalition government. Mr McCormack defeated former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, who was forced to resign as Nationals leader in 2018 after having an affair with his then media secretary.

The Nationals leadership challenge comes as Mr Morrison battles to regain voter support.

Mr Morrison's approval ratings plummeted early last month when Newspoll conducted the first voter survey of the year, falling eight points to 37 per cent. His Liberal-National government is trailing the Labor party by a margin of 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

Mr McCormack's victory is a slight reprieve for Mr Morrison, who would have faced pressure from Mr Joyce to deliver more concessions to rural and regional Australia, said former Liberal party leader John Hewson.

When Australia's Parliament wrapped up for the summer break in early December, Mr Morrison was brimming with optimism.

He was still riding high from a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the May election that saw him hailed as a conservative hero. He was also trumpeting a plan to return the budget to surplus.

"Whatever challenges are in front of us, the one thing we can always say with a full heart is: it's great to be an Australian," he declared. Two months later, it is all going wrong.

The unprecedented wildfire season - that has burnt out an area almost the size of England and shrouded major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne in toxic smoke - has increased pressure on Mr Morrison to abandon his pro-coal agenda.

His government is walking back promises on a budget surplus as the fires and coronavirus threaten economic growth. A member of his Cabinet, then sports minister Bridget McKenzie, has just resigned over a breach of ministerial standards.

"Mr Morrison has suffered one of the steepest declines in political fortunes in recent Australian history and his government colleagues will be worried that his reputation is already damaged beyond repair," said political analyst Paul Williams at Griffith University in Brisbane.

"He's no longer seen as an average Aussie bloke but as a media manipulator more concerned with his (own) image than with the community's welfare."

Still, Mr Morrison can take some solace from the fact that elections do not have to be held until September 2022. He is also unlikely to face an internal challenge from his own lawmakers. Rule changes make it harder for a party to topple its leader and he still remains popular among his colleagues for delivering the election victory, giving him time to rebuild his damaged reputation.

"Mr Morrison does have time, but at the moment he doesn't seem to have many ideas about what his government is aiming to achieve," Mr Williams said. "His policy agenda looks thin, so 2020 will likely see a lot of added pressure on Mr Morrison."

