Missteps send Melbourne into second lockdown

MELBOURNE • All it took were missteps in the handling of travellers returning from overseas and complacency in a handful of neighbourhoods to plunge Australia's second-largest city into lockdown for the second time in four months.

Even as life in most of the nation returns to normal, with offices, schools and bars all open, from midnight yesterday, the five million residents of Melbourne were back under stay-at-home orders that were first imposed in March.

The Victoria state capital is responsible for the vast majority of Australia's new Covid-19 cases in the past month, plagued by a level of community transmission previously unseen in the country.

The six-week lockdown will cause "enormous amounts of damage" to the economy and people's welfare, state Premier Daniel Andrews conceded as he announced on Tuesday that residents will be forced to stay at home except for essential work, study, medical care or shopping.

"It is not over in so many parts of the world," he said, "and it is not over in metropolitan Melbourne".

The measures have included barring about 3,000 residents of public-housing tower blocks from leaving their apartments even for food - reminiscent of the stringent controls imposed in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus first emerged - making Australia one of the only Western democracies to mandate that people cannot step outside their homes.

The drastic move highlights how approaches to mitigating the virus have diverged, with some US cities allowing businesses and social activities to resume even as they record daily infection numbers many times Melbourne's tally.

Melbourne provides a cautionary tale for other big, service economy-driven cities such as London that are behind Australia in the pandemic cycle. It also shows the fragility of early success in battling the virus.

Two months ago, Australia's buoyant Prime Minister Scott Morrison outlined a three-stage plan to lift most curbs nationwide by the end of this month - a goal now in tatters.

The unravelling of what had largely been a success story in Victoria - the country's second-most populous state and an engine of the nation's economy - can be attributed to rushed policy decisions, botched execution and instances of public complacency.

Like other states and territories, Victoria had ordered all citizens and permanent residents returning from overseas to undertake 14 days of quarantine at hotels leased by the government.

What went wrong

1 Victoria had ordered a 14-day quarantine for all citizens and permanent residents returning from overseas. The task of overseeing the operation was handed over to security firms without tenders being invited. 2 Media reports indicated this resulted in malpractices, including improper use of personal protection equipment, allowing families to mix in one another's rooms and even guards having sex with people in quarantine. 3 The virus subsequently spread among guards who came into contact with one another. They introduced the disease to their own communities in Melbourne's suburbs. 4 A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the state's quarantine operation and contractors have been fired. 5 The government has also been accused of failing to properly convey public health advice to multicultural communities. BLOOMBERG

But instead of drafting in the police to oversee the operation, as was done elsewhere in the country, the state farmed the task out to security firms without even inviting tenders for the contract, according to local media reports.

A litany of malpractice followed, the Herald Sun newspaper reported, including improper use of personal protection equipment, allowing families to mix in one another's rooms, and even some guards having sex with quarantined guests.

According to the report, the virus spread among the guards who car-pooled or shared cigarette lighters.

They then unwittingly introduced the disease to their own communities in Melbourne's poorer and more multicultural suburbs, where it spread through large family gatherings that breached social distancing rules. Social welfare lobbyists also say the government failed to properly convey public health advice to multicultural communities, with leaflets not translated into enough languages.

Stung into action, Mr Andrews announced a judicial review into the alleged hotel quarantine breaches.

And after the city saw about two weeks of double-digit increases in infections, he ordered the lockdown of 12 suburbs in Melbourne's northern and western fringes.

But it was not enough. On Monday, Victoria's neighbouring state New South Wales announced it would be closing their shared border for the first time since the 1919 Spanish flu pandemic.

Residents of Victoria have also been barred from other parts of the country where community transmission has largely been halted.

By Tuesday, as the daily tally reached a new state record of 191, Mr Andrews extended the lockdown across the entire metropolitan area.

"It shows us how quickly the pandemic can change," Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said this week.

He added: "The situation in Melbourne has come as a jolt - not just to the people of Melbourne but people right across Australia who may have thought that this was all behind us. It is not."

BLOOMBERG