Mining company Rio Tinto says employee sexually assaulted at Western Australian site

A report released by Rio outlined a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the global mining giant over the past five years. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

SYDNEY - Rio Tinto on Monday said an employee at one of its mines in Western Australia state was sexually assaulted and that police removed the alleged perpetrator from the site.

The incident comes three months after Australia's sex discrimination commissioner called for urgent changes in the country's mining industry after a state government report found that sexual harassment and assault were rife in the sector.

"Rio Tinto continues to work closely with Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in relation to its investigation," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Anglo-Australian mining firm Rio, which is headquartered in London, said the company will not provide more details due to the right to privacy and respect for any legal process but the incident has been shared with employees.

A report released by Rio in February outlined a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the global mining giant, including 21 complaints of actual or attempted rape or sexual assault over the past five years.

Women in mining sites across the industry have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called "fly in, fly out" mining camps, temporary accommodation set up at remote mines to house workers. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Western Australia state inquiry says miners failed to protect women in the workplace
Australian Parliament apologises for culture of harassment, sexual misconduct

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top