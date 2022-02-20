Miners thriving despite China ban

SYDNEY • China has imposed a range of trade sanctions on Australia following a diplomatic fallout between the two countries, but this has not affected growing demand for Australia's mining products.

Australian miners have continued to thrive, partly because China's trade restrictions were largely confined to non-mining products such as wine, barley and beef. China avoided limiting its massive purchases of iron ore from Australia, which offers a reliable, high-quality supply. And while China effectively stopped buying Australian coal, it reportedly began allowing some purchases late last year as it faced domestic coal shortages and power blackouts.