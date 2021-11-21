Miner killed in accident at Coronado Global Resources mine in Australia

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - A miner was killed early on Sunday (Nov 21) at an open-cut coal mine operated by Coronado Global Resources in central Queensland in Australia, a spokesman for the company said.

Operations at the mine, located some 800km north-west of Queensland's state capital Brisbane, have been temporarily suspended to allow for investigation.

"A full investigation is being conducted into the accident and Coronado is working with the Queensland Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy and other authorities," a spokesman for the Australia-based metallurgical coal producing company said.

A spokesman for Queensland's Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), the state's independent regulator of worker safety and health in the resources industries, said that the coal mine worker was fatally injured while on duty overnight at the coal mine near Blackwater.

"The worker's family has been notified," the spokesman said.