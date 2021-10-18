Melbourne to exit world's longest lockdown stint as jab rate rises

MELBOURNE • Melbourne, which has spent more time under Covid-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials said yesterday.

By Friday, when some curbs will be lifted, the Australian city of five million people will have been under six lockdowns totalling 262 days, or nearly nine months, since March last year.

Australian and other media outlets say this is the longest in the world, exceeding a 234-day lockdown in Buenos Aires.

While coronavirus cases keep rising in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, the state's double-vaccination rate is set to reach 70 per cent this week, allowing for an easing of restrictions.

"Today is a great day," said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews in announcing the end of the lockdown. "Today is a day when Victorians can be proud of what they have achieved."

The freedoms being restored in Victoria include allowing up to 10 people to visit homes daily in regional and metropolitan Melbourne, while a 15km travel radius will also be scrapped in the latter zone.

Venues such as restaurants and cafes will be able to reopen, subject to occupancy, density and vaccination criteria. A staggered return to school will be brought forward to begin on Friday.

People will still have to wear masks, both indoors and outdoors. But the rules for outdoor masks will be adjusted once 80 per cent of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated - estimated by Nov 5 at the latest. More easing, including the reopening of many retailers, will also come then.

Victoria yesterday recorded 1,838 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Neighbouring New South Wales, which emerged last week from a 100-day lockdown, reported 301 cases and 10 deaths.

Eighty per cent of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated.​

262 - Total number of days Melbourne has been under lockdown since March last year. 70% - Double-vaccination rate that the state of Victoria is set to reach this week, allowing for the easing of restrictions.

Australia, once a champion of a Covid-zero strategy of managing the pandemic, has been moving towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations.

The new strategy makes lockdowns highly unlikely once 80 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. As at the weekend, around 68 per cent of eligible Australians have been fully inoculated.

Australia's health officials said quarantine-free travel from New Zealand's South Island, where there is no outbreak, will resume on Wednesday. The government is also in talks with Singapore about reopening travel between the two countries for the fully vaccinated.

Australia's coronavirus numbers are low compared with many other developed countries, with just over 143,000 cases and 1,530 deaths.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG